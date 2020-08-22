Six cops arrested for cigarette theft

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Staff Reporter Durban - Six local police officers have been arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice in two separate cases, one related to the seizure of cigarettes during lockdown, and of theft. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in the first case, the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested three officers assigned to the Visible Policing Task Team. “It is alleged the three approached a Tongaat businessman and accused him of selling cigarettes during the lockdown in April. The police officers entered the storeroom and allegedly removed cigarettes as well as cash,” Naicker said. A case of theft was opened at the Tongaat police station.

Two warrant officers aged 39 and 48 as well as a constable aged 36 were arrested.

The officers appeared at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and were granted bail of R3000 each.

Yesterday, three eThekwini police officers were charged for allegedly stealing cigarettes and cash from taverns in Mid Illovo.

“The police officers were tasked to conduct compliance inspections at taverns in the Mid Illovo policing precinct during July 2019,” Naicker said.

“Three tavern owners reported to police that the men removed cigarettes and cash, which were not accounted for.”

The officers were warned to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on September 1.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the latest arrests. “We remain committed to clean up the police service and wish to express our appreciation to citizens that bring incidents of corruption to our attention,” he said.

The Independent on Saturday