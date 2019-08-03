Durban - Six heroes, from more than a century ago, have been posthumously honoured with bravery awards by Life- saving South Africa. The awards were announced last week, when Durban was named the host of the 2019 World Conference on the Prevention of Drowning to be held in October.

It is the first time the city will host the conference.

Often described as “the greatest rescue in the history of Durban”, 176 people were saved from a raging Umgeni River on October 28, 1917, by Captain Mariemuthoo Padavatan, Gangan Padavatan, T Veloo, Periyasamy Sabapathy Govender, Rungasamy Naidoo, and 16-year-old Kuppusamy Naidoo, who were honoured for their courageous and selfless actions.

Torrential rain had fallen for days before the flooding and, on the morning of October 28, the water level had risen to more than 25m above normal flow of the river.

The impact of the raging waters broke bridges across the river, with water and debris pouring into Tin Town on the Springfield Flats.

It was a scene of destruction and chaos, with local authorities battling to use a seine-netters’ boat to rescue people.

Captain Mariemuthoo Padavatan took control of the situation, with the other experienced fishermen and young Naidoo.

A rope was tied around a tree on high ground and then wound around the captain’s waist and secured to the prow of their boat.

The team were experienced seine netters and knew what they had to do to keep the banana boat parallel to the current. While four of the men worked as oarsmen, two plucked people out of the turbulent, roiling water. They had to ensure the boat remained stable - despite distressed people clamouring to get out and trying to hang on to the boat.

Master shrimper, T Veloo, recalled: “Although we were accustomed to riding the swells of the sea, the water currents proved to be very treacherous and, very often, I feared we would be swept away to death and disaster at any moment. But it was not to be as there was team spirit, split second teamwork, very able leadership under Mariemuthoo and, above all, the determination to save lives.”

RR Gopaulsing wrote in Fiat Lux, 1973: “The first intimation that many Indians received of the rising of the river was that of water lashing their bodies while in bed and, before they had time to escape, they were hemmed in and washed away in the rapids.”

As Padavatan’s rescue team moved down the river, pulling the boat laden with victims, they had to dodge flotsam hurtling towards them, including dead bodies and animals, snakes wrapped around trees and panicked cats and dogs, while also navigating the dangerous cross-currents.

While many horrifying and tragic incidents took lives that day, the Padavatan 6, as they came to be known, made five trips. With daylight fading, police Chief Constable Donovan stopped them from going out a sixth time.

Veloo later recalled: “We were completely exhausted. It was said that, after the fifth trip, we were staggering like punch drunk men. They told us we had brought 176 people to safety. I do not remember this though. All I remember was the need for a brief rest.”

Lifesaving SA project manager Stanford Slabbert said the posthumous awards recognised the courage of the men, who only had one small boat and none of today’s technology used in rescues, such as motorised boats and equipment.

“It was possibly one of the biggest rescues we will ever hear about. For three days the river was in full flood and they went out in that flimsy home-made boat.

“What they did was unbelievable and their bravery was unprecedented. If they had capsized, they would have been washed out to sea. It will be hard to find something more daring or dangerous,” said Slabbert

Additional source: Legends of the Tide, the Seine Netters and the roots of the Durban fishing industry by Neelan Govender and Viroshen Chetty.