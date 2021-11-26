Six KZN fuel outlets drop Shell in protest against Wild Coast exploration

Six fuel outlets in KZN have removed their Shell co-branding and are no longer being supplied with stock from the oil and gas company. This follows the public outcry about Shell’s plans to explore for oil and gas off the Wild Coast using continuous loud explosions that are harmful to marine life.

“The outlets range from tiny places, like a pump outside a store, to normal filling stations,” Russell Wells, CEO of supplier Express Petroleum told the Independent on Saturday. He said he had become frustrated with Shell for not communicating with him, and having to read about its plans in the media.

East London-based Wells said the Wild Coast was important to him and his customers because its southern limit was on his doorstep. It would have the same meaning for people in KwaZulu-Natal, across the provincial border, at its northern end. The same action has been taken at another 29 outlets around the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. A protest march has been planned for 9am on Saturday (November 27) from Joe Cool’s and the Point Water Sports Club on the Durban beachfront, said organiser Prathna Singh.