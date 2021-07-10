Sixty-year-old prepares for solo row across the Atlantic Ocean

Skydiving in Pietermaritzburg, rock climbing and mountaineering in the Drakensberg, and microlighting across the lower South Coast and Eastern Cape. Those are some of the extreme adventures undertaken by South African Peter Harley, 60, who now lives in the US and is planning to take on his biggest challenge yet ‒ to row solo across the North Atlantic Ocean from the US to France in May.

If successful, he will be the first South African to solo row the North Atlantic Ocean. The journey will cover 6 437km and is similar to the official Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge (TWAC), otherwise known as “The Toughest Row On Earth”, which crosses the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to Antigua (Caribbean). The TWAC was what first sparked Harley’s interest in crossing the daunting Atlantic Ocean as he followed the challenges in 2016 and 2017.

“I was following the preparations for the rowers of the 2017 TWAC event and it was then that the question of ’could I do this?’ popped into my head. I can say it popped straight out fairly soon, but the seed was sown. “Moving to the US made the logistics of making the attempt realistic and by the end of July 2020, amid world pandemic lockdowns, I had purchased my boat unseen in the UK,” he said. And he won’t be doing the crossing with the back-up of a team, but with the support of his daughter, Bonnie. Having grown up on a small dairy farm in Baynesfield outside Pietermaritzburg and attending Maritzburg College, Harley moved to Southbroom on the KZN South Coast as a young adult, where he spent most of his life before moving to North Carolina in the US in 2019.

He said that apart from being “an obvious massive challenge”, the expedition will “also give me the opportunity to make a small difference to people and organisations which I feel strongly about. Peter Harley and his daughter, Bonnie, the father/daughter team planning a daunting row across the Atlantic Ocean. “My daughter Bonnie and I are very much in sync with the reasons and objectives of this expedition and adventure, and it gives me great joy to work with her on this expedition. To pull off an event like this as a two-person father-daughter team makes it unique and makes me very proud,” said Harley. Funds raised from the solo row will go to three US-based charities: 5 Gyres (plastic pollution), Pediatric Brain Tumour Foundation (children suffering from brain tumours) and Best Friends Animal Society (animal rescue and no kill animal sanctuary)

Harley originally wanted to take on the challenge this year, but the pandemic interrupted those plans, so the date was moved to May next year and his training has started. “Training is intense and relentless and has moved from six days a week to seven, incorporating strength, cardio and rowing on the lake once a week for now, doing five to nine hours of rowing and covering 15 - 30 miles (about 24 to 48km) a session. This will increase as his expedition gets closer. “I will be 61 by the end of next week. Age really is just a number as far as one’s mental approach is concerned, not only in sporting events, but other aspects of life as well. Age, however, will inevitably play a role in any physically demanding endurance event which I am mindful of, so the physical preparation and training really is key for an older person. I believe, with the correct and ever important mental approach, sometimes seemingly impossible tasks can be achieved,” said Harley.

He still thinks fondly of his home turf and will be flying the South African flag high during the challenge. While there is a huge amount of planning to do during the preparation ahead of his row, Harley said: “On the crossing, undoubtedly the physical and mental challenges will be the ones to overcome. There will be others such as shipping traffic near Virginia and France, and possible breakdowns on the boat with equipment. That will be the time to, as South Africans say, ’make a plan’,” he said. Harley hopes that by completing the race, he would “offer inspiration to others to challenge themselves at whatever level they feel comfortable”, and that “doing something out of one’s comfort zone is not only an exciting challenge, but becomes that person’s extraordinary event and achievement”.