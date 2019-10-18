Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi speaks with CNN’s Christina Macfarlane on the eve of a crunch Rugby World Cup match against Japan. Picture: CNN

Durban - Ahead of Springbok's quarter final clash against Rugby World Cup hosts Japan, captain Siya Kolisi sat down with CNN’s Christina Macfarlane to discuss avenging the 'the miracle in Brighton'. At the time, Kolisi was on the fringes of the Springbok first team as they suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in rugby history, losing to a Japan team that had never beaten tier one opposition and had only ever won one single World Cup fixture. Today, the first black player to captain the Boks is preparing for a re-match, this time with a stronger Japan hosting the tournament.

Speaking on the shock defeat, Kolisi told Macfarlane: “It’s something that’s been with us for four years. Obviously, it was a great moment for Japan. I think after that they just got better and better and I think the team right now is much better than the team we played against then.”

On the South African approach to the game, the Bok captain said: “The best thing we can do it focus on what we can do. We’ve got backs that can match them for speed but obviously we’ve got a big pack. The coaches made it quite obvious by picking six forwards on the bench the route we’re going to take. They don’t hide the way they play, they pride themselves on their fitness and we also don’t hide the way we play, we pride ourselves on our physicality.”

Talking on the mood in the Springbok camp, he said the team wanted to make South Africa proud. "We work hard for one another and I don't think anybody's missed a training session. We've just been training and we're honest and we know what we do on the field - that's where we gain respect for one another. We understand that we're here for a better cause. We want to make the Springboks proud, we want to make the team proud and the people of South Africa proud. We're putting that first before our own needs."