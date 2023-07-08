Independent Online
Saturday, July 8, 2023

Skater stars keep trophies at the coast

uMhlanga star, Kalvyn MacMillan, clinched top spot in the Ballito Pro Skate Jam Men’s Open Division. Picture: Luke Patterson

Published 3h ago

Durban - Hometown heroes kept the trophies on the coast in the Ballito Pro Skate Jam this week, with uMhlanga’s Kalvyn MacMillan taking top spot in the Men’s Open Division, followed by Khule Ngubane, 29, of Durban.

MacMillan, 35, is no stranger to the Jam, having won the 2021 edition and placed second last year.

“My first two runs weren’t great – I fell in both. But managed to pull myself together in my final run. Looking forward to next year as well,” said MacMillan.

Homeboy Ezra Vosloo, 12, won the U16 boy’s division of the Ballito Pro Skate Jam, saying it ‘was the best day of the year’. Picture: Luke Patterson

Winner of the U16 Boys’ Division, Ezra Vosloo (12) said it was “the best day of the year”.

Ezra’s dad, Brode, said the youngster’s goal was to win the U16 event and re-qualify for the Open event, but he enjoyed some great competition along the way.

“It’s great to see skaters like Warrick Edgar from the Western Cape (who finished second) coming up to compete. There aren’t many skate competitions in the year, so there’s a lot of pressure on the one event to attain your goals. We live in Ballito very near the bowl so Ezra’s there most afternoons – it’s his sport of choice.”

Cape Town’s Janine Louw marked her Jam debut by snaring the top spot in the women’s division. Picture: Luke Patterson

Cape Town’s Janine Louw marked her Jam debut by snaring the top spot in the women’s division.

“The Ballito Pro is such a prestigious event that has significantly contributed to the local community and the South African surf and skate scene. Its recent addition, the Ballito Bowl Skate Competition, holds immense potential to further this legacy,” said Louw.

She is one of the female skaters who has been championing the growth and recognition of female skaters as athletes. She hopes that, through this win, she can inspire more female athletes to join the sport.

To see what’s happening today and tomorrow, visit www.theballitopro.com.

The Indpendent on Saturday

KwaZulu-NatalSkateboardingHoliday entertainment

