DURBAN - The post mortem on Karen Turner, 33, who was brutally stabbed to death at the of Hluleka nature reserve on the Wild Coast on Tuesday morning has been completed. Her body was being transported back to her home of Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Speaking from Mthatha a short while ago, Turner’s brother Ian Crouch said, “the post mortem has just been finished” and added that Turner’s husband Matthew who was also brutally stabbed during the incident and is currently in ICU in a Pietermaritzburg Hospital, was “very emotional today”.

“Matthew is stable but is expected to be in intensive care for another three days.”

Crouch confirmed his sister was three months pregnant at the time of her death. She had celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday at the chalet.

The Turner couple and their toddler son were holidaying at Hluleka Nature Reserve when they were attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Alerted by the cries of the toddler, holidaying neighbours found Matthew Turner bleeding while Karen had been stabbed to death in their chalet.

Crouch said, “Matthew is very clear about what happened and without doubt there were intruders. He has given a clear description of what had happened during the attack,” adding that the family were infuriated by the insinuation that Matthew could be a suspect.

He said Matthew had woken up as he was being stabbed in the stomach by an intruder, while a second assailant was attacking Karen. Crouch added that Matthew had fought with his attacker before the two assailants had fled the scene.

A police statement said there was no sign of forced entry, but the sliding doors were open as were some of the windows. On Wednesday afternoon, Mthatha SAPS K9 Unit officers and their dogs were combing the area in and around chalet No1 at Hluleka.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said this afternoon that there were no new developments in the case and the police investigation is continuing.