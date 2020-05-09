Slain Tongaat boy’s family knows suspects

Durban - The grieving family of a Tongaat teenager who was reportedly killed in a vigilante incident near Tongaat, know the six suspects police have taken in for questioning. Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu’s aunt Sonto Ngidi told the Independent on Saturday that the family was “heartbroken” at the news that the 16-year-old boy’s body had been found in a river. “We are trying hard to cope but we are all not feeling well,” said Ngidi. “We are waiting to hear what the next news is from the police.” Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit had found human remains in a river on the Noodsberg road out of Tongaat, after a case of kidnapping, in Hambanathi township, had been opened on April 28.

“Detectives of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit took over the investigation,” he said.

According to reports, Andile was attacked by a mob who accused him of stealing money and liquor from a tavern owner.

A video of him being brutally beaten has been circulated on social media.

Ngidi said that on April 28, a neighbour had informed Andile’s family that he had been assaulted. His sister went to the place where she saw him lying, badly injured, on the floor.

“They told her to get fresh clothes for him and to find transport to take him to a clinic,” said Ngidi.

“But when she returned he was not there and they told her he had escaped.”

Unconvinced, the family reported the matter to the police.

