Slight reprieve from the heat

Durban’s heatwave is over, for now. While the mercury is expected to climb to 30°C today, the weather bureau says relief is in sight as temperatures will cool down tomorrow and Monday when it will hover around 24°C.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meteorologist Thandiwe Gumede says the temperatures will rise again from Tuesday (27°C), followed by 29°C on Wednesday. Gumede yesterday said the sweltering conditions experienced over Durban were not unusual. “We’ve had several heatwaves before. The temperatures we’ve had are not abnormal, people just find it unbearable because of the humidity factor. Durban has always been like this,” she said.

Gumede said many people were complaining about the weather because the humidity makes them agitated. According to Gumede, there are several definitions of the term “heatwave”. However, this is the official meteorological definition: If the maximum temperature for three consecutive days is found to be warmer than the average maximum temperature for the hottest month for that particular station. Gumede said there is also a difference between air temperature, which is the reading given by instrumentation, and apparent temperature, which is what people feel.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the impact of the heat has been felt across the board with children and the elderly seemingly the most affected. The Association for the Aged (Tafta) said the elderly were suffering because of the extreme heat and this was exacerbated by load shedding and power outages. Tafta resident Aruna van Rooyen said: “The lack of electricity during load shedding to power my fan has caused immense overheating in my room which has affected my sleep patterns. I also have trouble with storing my food as the fridge is constantly defrosting. In addition, I cannot keep my mind active because I depend on electricity to read and use my computer.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The non-profit organisation, which provides accommodation and care to more than 2 140 older people, said it would use solar energy to cut down on its exorbitant municipal costs, which were R12.8 million in the last financial year. Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged Chief Executive Officer Dudley Fortune said last year they installed air conditioners in their frail care unit and the floor above, which made a huge difference to those who were confined to bed. He said in other areas there were fans and in the main Bill Buchanan building there were several spots, like the hall and lounge, where it was cooler and people congregated to get some relief.

Meanwhile, medical personnel say they’ve been kept busy during the hot days. Netcare 911’s Shaun Herbst says since the beginning of the month they have responded to 17 heat-related emergencies in which two homeless people died. Herbst said seven other people were admitted to hospital in serious conditions related to the heat.

Herbst said parents had to be particularly careful that babies and small children did not suffer from heat stroke, especially when they are in cars because temperatures could go from 25°C to 100°C in a vehicle, and their bodies are not able to regulate the heat. He also advised construction workers and others who work outdoors to wear long sleeves and pants. He said they also needed to wear caps and eat water-rich fruits like grapes and watermelon to stay hydrated.