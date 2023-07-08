Independent Online
Saturday, July 8, 2023

Smiles, sea, sails ‒ and snow

Enjoying Durban’s North Beach on Friday are, from left, Cassey Johnson, 11, Ella-Mae Bossr, 4, Emily-Jane Bossr, 12, and Enrique Bossr, 7. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ ANA

Published 6h ago

Durban - Enjoying North Beach on Friday are, from left, Cassey Johnson, 11, Ella-Mae Bossr, 4, Emily-Jane Bossr, 12, and Enrique Bossr, 7, as the sails of yachts racing in MSC Week glide by on the ocean behind them.

A strong cold front is expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday bringing showers and strong winds to the province.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Wisani Maluleke said there was a 60% chance of rain throughout KwaZulu-Natal, and cold temperatures with snowfall on the Drakensberg and surrounding areas expected on Sunday.

“The cold, wet and windy conditions will continue until Monday and on Tuesday people can expect warmer temperatures with clear skies.”

The Independent on Saturday

