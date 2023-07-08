Durban - Enjoying North Beach on Friday are, from left, Cassey Johnson, 11, Ella-Mae Bossr, 4, Emily-Jane Bossr, 12, and Enrique Bossr, 7, as the sails of yachts racing in MSC Week glide by on the ocean behind them.

A strong cold front is expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday bringing showers and strong winds to the province.