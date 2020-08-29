Soccer legend to walk for solidarity

Durban - Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United captain, Lucas Radebe, has called on ex-pat South Africans in the UK and further abroad to help their home country through the Covid-19 pandemic by taking part in the #Solidarity Walk this weekend. The walk aims at participants collectively covering the distance from Cape Town to Beitbridge and back again, 3 885km. It has been organised by the South African Chamber of Commerce UK, with support from SA celebs such as Radebe, including former Springbok legends Francois Pienaar and André Snyman along with SA music stalwart’s Karen Zoid and PJ Powers. The goal is to raise funds for South Africa’s Solidarity Fund and this week Radebe said: “I am a firm believer in community, and this is an example of how South Africans can come together, no matter where they are in the world and work together towards achieving a common goal. “I will be walking in solidarity with the South African diaspora and friends of our nation, not only to raise funds, but also to honour the work of everyone who has been helping the country overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.” Radebe has also expressed his delight at his former club being back in the Premier League, saying they deserved to be back.

Snyman said: “Supporting initiatives that contribute to the Solidarity Fund in South Africa has never been so important. We all have a role to play in the well-being of those less fortunate in our country. The pandemic has left so many families destitute, with little or no source of income, so this is an easy way to contribute and donate whatever you can.”

Sharon Constançon, chairperson of the South African Chamber of Commerce (UK), welcomed the business and high-profile celebrity support, saying: “We are happy that South Africans have a safe mechanism in the form of the Solidarity Fund to contribute to those in need because of Covid-19 in South Africa. We’re also delighted to partner with well-loved South African personalities who are giving their time for the Solidarity Walk.”

The distance for the #Solidarity Walk will be virtually displayed on the SA Chamber website along with a moving map to show progress in miles.

With a public holiday taking place in the UK this weekend, participants can walk on any one or more days from today until Monday and this can take place wherever the participant chooses to exercise, from the garden to a nearby park or a favourite route.

The cost is £1.50 (about R35) to enter. To register for participation in the #Solidarity Walk, go to www.southafricanchamber.co.uk

The Independent on Saturday