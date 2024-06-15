Soccer teams pay ‘entry’ in food hampers

Durban — Social and league-playing soccer teams are coming together to help destitute families with food hampers. Nine teams will participate on Saturday (today) in an Over-50 Charity Friendship Soccer Tournament in a bid to provide food hampers to 600 families in oThongathi, Pietermaritzburg, Chatsworth and Phoenix.

The tournament will be hosted on Saturday (today) by the Phoenix Legends and Expats Sports Friends from Gauteng, at the Northcroft Grounds in Phoenix, from 8.30am. Expats Sports Friends chairperson Indren Pillay said the entrance fee for the participating teams was 50 food hampers. “The main goal of this tournament is to provide families in need with food hampers that can feed a family of four for up to two weeks. Each team will contribute 50 food hampers, while Expats Sports Friends will contribute 200,” said Pillay.

“As we navigate the challenges of an ever-changing world, Expats Sports Friends, together with the participating soccer teams, serve as a shining example of how sports can be a catalyst for positive change. By using soccer as an avenue to uplift lives, they are building a stronger, more united community,” said Pillay. Teams participating are from Gauteng, Bloemfontein, Pietermaritzburg, Phoenix and Chatsworth. “This is the third year we have hosted this tournament in KwaZulu-Natal. The previous two were in Chatsworth and were four-team tournaments. This is the first time in Phoenix and with nine teams.

“We have had similar events in Newcastle, Benoni and Laudium where we also distributed hampers. We thought if we meet to play soccer, why not reach out to disadvantaged communities and try to give back to communities we hail from? “This is a fun tournament. It’s not about winning but participating, providing entertainment and helping people in need,” said Pillay. He said they hoped to encourage more social soccer or sports clubs to join this growing charity initiative.