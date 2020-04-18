SOS for Durban’s baby homes

Durban - Funding and supplies have dried up rapidly for shelters caring for abandoned and vulnerable babies across Durban during the Covid-19 lockdown. This week, Kerry and Gary Stanton, who started the Upper Highway Baby Home in January last year, said funding for their babies and urgent baby supplies had all but stopped since lockdown started. “But abandonment of babies has not stopped and all the baby homes are full to capacity. "All our donors have dried up because their businesses are battling. How long will the economy take to recover? “Our social workers have warned us that the abandonment of babies is going to get worse and we need to get more cots,” said Kerry.

Both registered foster parents, she and Gary are business people and have been involved with supporting vulnerable children, particularly babies, in the Outer West area of Durban for a number of years, beginning with the 1000 Hills Community Care Centre 10 years ago.

They opened the Upper Highway Baby Home (UHBH) last year on their large property in Summerveld, which provides temporary safe care and foster care. They currently have seven babies in care, with an eighth baby expected to arrive soon.

“We have a new little person arriving soon, but he's currently in ICU.

“We have had babies who were left on landfill sites, scrapyards and in the street. Their stories are all tragic to start with, but with all our love and attention, that can change,” said Kerry.

Baby Phoebe, who is nearly 12 weeks old, was placed with UHBH just before lockdown started.

“Phoebe's so happy and very sweet. She’s such a bundle of joy,” said Gary, who added that their four oldest babies - Allie, Georgie, Thobi and Sonny - had adoptive parents waiting for them but the process had been delayed by the lockdown.

“These four precious little humans have crept into our hearts, but as hard as it will be to let them go, we are truly thrilled that they have found their forever family. Their new families were quite distraught at the delay in being able to take them home, which is indefinite at the moment,” he said.

No volunteers are allowed at the home during lockdown, so the Stantons, their three own children - Sam, 22, Rebecca, 18, Sma, 11 - and the UHBH staff, who have all stayed at the home for the lockdown period, help with the babies.

“We make sure our babies get everything they need, including lots of love and attention, and with those gummy smiles and a love that is so pure, it’s so rewarding.

“We are confident we are going to push through this,” said Kerry.

Meanwhile, The Baby House Westville chairperson Terri Wentzel said that since the lockdown, “it's tough out there, there's no funding, no donations and no volunteers”.

With 10 babies at The Baby House, she said: “We've had a trickle of our regular donors, but it's dire.

“Going forward, social workers have already indicated there's going to be an increase in babies in the months to come. Where will they go? All the baby homes are full to overflowing. It’s going to be a crisis. But you can't not help a baby in need.”

Wentzel said their adoptions had also come to an abrupt halt with the start of lockdown, with babies unable to be taken by their forever families.

“But we'll continue; there's always a way, and we will always help as many babies needing to be helped,” she said.

Ithemba Lethu in Manor Gardens, which assists children and babies, currently has seven babies in their care, with marketing and fund-raising co-ordinator Melissa Leslie saying they need formula and nappies.

“Funding is definitely a concern for us, especially in the light of the global crisis and also the fact that adoptions and reunifications have been put on hold because of the lockdown, which causes a backlog for placing our little ones in forever families,” said Leslie.

She added, “Abandonment stats are already devastatingly high” but said she hoped for “an increase in adoptions so children are placed in safe care as soon as possible to lower vulnerability for our children”.

Social workers are responsible for reuniting a baby with family, or if there is no family, they find adoptive parents. Baby homes provide temporary safe shelter for the babies and are not involved in reunification or adoption of babies.

The Edith Baby Benson Home could not be contacted for comment.

Supplies needed by the homes include nappies, formula, baby food, groceries and cleaning products.

The Upper Highway Baby Home is allowed drop-offs for supplies at their gate during lockdown, and they have a driver to collect supplies.

Alternatively, to make a donation:

Contact Gary Stanton at 0829089185 or go to the Upper Highway Baby Home Facebook page or website.

The Baby House Westville, email [email protected] or go to Friends of the Baby House on Facebook.

iThembalethu: for donations, email [email protected] or go to iThemba Lethu Durban on Facebook.