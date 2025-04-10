South African communities fight against fossil fuel projects for a sustainable future

Environmental justice organisations are pushing back against efforts to expand fossil fuel development in the face of mounting evidence that such projects accelerate climate change and destroy ecosystems. The Green Connection and Natural Justice are speaking out as Earth Month unfolds, having officially objected to an application for exploratory oil and gas surveys in parts of the Outeniqua Basin. They are concerned about environmental damage, community impacts, and economic sustainability.

While TotalEnergies EP South Africa (TotalEnergies) has walked away from the project, Main Street 1549 (Pty) Ltd is taking over. Green Connection strategic lead Liziwe McDaid asked on what basis South Africans should believe that Main Street is up to the task if a global giant like TotalEnergies thought too too costly and risky? "If TotalEnergies, with all its resources, has pulled out, we have to ask, is this project even viable and are previous concerns now being ignored? But more importantly, why does government continue to make decisions which appear to prioritise short-term profits over longer term economic sustainability. When will we finally prioritise good governance in order to prioritise justice in the just transition to sustainable energy?”

The Mossel Bay coast is highly vulnerable to oil spills because of its fast ocean currents, the organisations said. They said a spill there could have catastrophic consequences for South Africa’s marine biodiversity, and could disrupt fisheries and harm coastal tourism on which thousands from Mossel Bay to Cape Town and along the West Coast depend for their livelihoods. McDaid said such projects create only a few highly specialised jobs while threatening thousands of sustainable, long-term livelihoods. "And let’s not forget, even if oil is discovered, first extraction would likely only happen in 2035. By then, global markets will likely have moved away from fossil fuels, and South Africa will be left with stranded assets,” she said. A senior legal fellow at Natural Justice, Rantsho Moraka, said the government could not claim to support climate action while approving fossil fuel projects that could harm South Africans in the long run.

"Climate disasters are worsening – floods, droughts, and storms are already displacing people and threatening food security. Our government must start making decisions that align with long-term sustainability and people’s constitutional rights. Yet, the government continues to entertain fossil fuel projects that threaten the very communities that they are under a constitutional obligation to protect and support.” The oganisations said South Africa should invest now in a just energy transition – one that ensures job and food security, economic resilience, and energy access for all. The Green Connection’s Warren Blouw called for decision-makers who see the value – for all citizens – of a sustainable, just, and economically sound energy strategy, and are willing to commit to it. "This means ensuring that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) are thorough, transparent, and align with constitutional rights – including the rights of future generations to a safe and liveable planet. Even if our government ignores the global trend, the world is moving away from fossil fuels. Soon, there will be no market left for South African oil and gas.”

Blouw said scientific evidence required all new fossil fuel projects to be halted to combat climate change, while McDaid added that a just transition is not just an environmental issue, but also an economic and social justice imperative. “If we act now, we can build a future where more South Africans have secure jobs in sustainable sectors, building resilient communities that live in harmony with the Earth, using our shared resources in responsible ways. For this we need a government that prioritises people over profit,” she said. Affected small-scale fishers from Mossel Bay and along the West Coast also expressed concern over the proposed project.