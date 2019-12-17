South African polar explorer asks: 'Where have all the polar bears gone?'









DURBAN - No polar bears and an extremely fragile ice sheet, prone to cracking and breaking. That was the description from North Pole adventurer, South African Mike Horn who, with Norwegian explorer Borge Ousland, crossed close to 1800 treacherous kilometres of the frozen Arctic Ocean, a mammoth journey which ended last week. The pair had some close calls with death in the all-encompassing darkness and harsh sub-zero temperatures as they traversed the icy landscape on foot, skis and rafts for three months Back on board a research vessel this week, Horn, who was at the North Pole in 2006, said he was shocked at the change in the environment. “The ice is incomparable to what we experienced just 13 years ago. As a first-hand witness, I can confirm that conditions are changing drastically up there. The ice is a lot thinner and more prone to opening and breaking. Usually the ice in the Arctic is made of multi layers, but this time was mostly single layered, meaning not strong enough to withstand our weight. “Another clear sign that the ice is changing is that throughout our three months living on the ice, we did not encounter a single polar bear. This was very unusual as this is their terrain, but because of the fragile ice, they no longer risk living in these conditions and instead migrate south,” said Horn.

Horn now lives in Switzerland and his extreme adventures include numerous exploits from crossing Antarctica via the South Pole and swimming the Amazon River solo.

One of the key goals of the tough expedition was to raise awareness of the Arctic ice melt and climate change.

The expedition faced a tight schedule because the ice had to have melted enough after the summer for Horn and Ousland to be dropped off close enough to the Pole to cross about 900 nautical miles of the frozen ocean, often through dangerously drifting ice, to get to the pick-up point in time.

Leaving on September 23, the men took on one of the most hostile environments on Earth, facing extreme cold, storms and 24-hour darkness.

Horn told the Independent on Saturday this week: “This expedition has been an incredibly valuable life lesson, to say the least. I feared for my life more than once over the course of the 87 days constantly fighting against the elements, but the experience was a humbling reminder that nature will always have the first word and that it needs to be respected if we want to continue enjoying it.”

He said on average they would make about 15km a day, “but this was without taking into account the negative progress we made when we drifted back from where we came from”.

At one point Horn fell through the ice and that day posted on Instagram: “I have realised throughout my career as an explorer that there is very little between life and death when you live on the razor’s edge. Today was one of those days when I should have stayed in bed.”

“It is a hostile world up here and the constantly unstable conditions have made it quite clear that we are not welcome here. I ask myself if nature has been taking it out on us because of the manner in which humans have been treating and respecting our planet.”

As with any journey, there were delays and with a storm closing in, the last few days were dramatic.

The Norwegian polar research ship Lance was in place to pick up the explorers and two rescuers, Bengt Rotmo and Aleksander Gamme, set off to assist through the final kilometres.

The wind was building and Horn and Ousland had little food left. Becoming trapped was not an option. The storm hit and they endured another 11 hours of walking to the rescuers.

Finally joining Rotmo and Gamme, the four made their way to the waiting vessel and a welcome sizzling steak followed by chocolate fondant and ice cream.

“The last 12km were tough. We were moving at a slow pace, but constant. We made it with our last day of food rations. It was an amazing arrival. From far we could see the lights of Lance and as we were skiing towards it, the lights got bigger and bigger and, eventually, we stepped off the ice and onto the boat and the rest is history.”