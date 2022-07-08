South African tourism to Mauritius bounces back

The Indian Ocean island republic’s tourism authority has revealed that that some 33 601 South African visitors arrived on its shores between January and May this year, following almost two years of lockdown and border closures.

“The pent-up desire from South Africans to travel to Mauritius is stronger than ever,” said the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority in a statement.

“Compared to the 2019 figure of 41 811 for the same period this is an extremely positive bounce-back.

“The arrival figures for April and May 2022, at 10 965 and 7 338 respectively, are up by a few hundred against the 2019 numbers of 10 089 and 7, 883 for the two months, this is a strong signal that the destination is recovering and the remainder of the year should see further growth.”