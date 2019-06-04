Two days of forecast south westerly winds this week could get the annual sardine run moving north more rapidly up the coast.

This morning acting head of operations at Kwa-Zulu Natal Sharks Board, Greg Thompson, confirmed that the area north of Hole in the Wall and Coffee Bay had seen some sporadic activity.

“We feel that could be bait fish rather than sardines. But there are two days of south westerly winds due this week, so hopefully things will start moving after that,” said Thompson.

Last week the first reports of the much anticipated sardine shoal were reported off the Eastern Cape area, with gannets sighted further north and which were probably feeding off baitfish. Thompson estimated the sardines could arrive off the KZN coast in a couple of weeks.

Known internationally as “The Greatest Shoal On Earth”, last year saw a bumper sardine run with huge shoals banding together, chased by sharks, dolphins, gamefish and birds.

The annual phenomenon is a major tourist attraction and a delight for local fishermen and communities when the sardines are pushed ashore.

According to the KZN Sharks Board, the sardines feed on plankton, minute plants and animals.

They live fast and die young, growing rapidly to a length of just under 20cm and reach sexual maturity in two years, but rarely live longer than three years. Each female produces thousands of eggs in a short lifespan.

“The exceptional productivity of sardines fuels the populations of most of the larger marine predators.

“The sight of wheeling squadrons of gannets surging after a boiling mass of panic stricken fish is an extraordinary spectacle,” said the Sharks Board website.