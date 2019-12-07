Families do not put proper plans in place to care for pets while away on holiday, and the ever-increasing cost of living add to their financial strain, with pets being put out on the street, deemed too expensive to keep.
Kennel manager Juliet Chetty said that although SPCA Durban’s boarding facility was fully booked for the festive season, she urged residents to not abandon their pets.
“It’s necessary to plan way in advance for the holiday season and our bookings start as early as April. Having a pet is just like having a child. A pet requires not only food, but also lots of attention and love, grooming and medication,” she said.
Chetty urged owners to microchip pets when possible or, alternatively, to ensure contact details on collars.