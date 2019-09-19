Durban - Spearfishing pastor Connie Hallowell, who ended up with a spear through his head after an accident in the sea off Umkomaas two weeks ago, went back into the sea yesterday for the first time since the accident. His doctor’s advice has been that he stick to snorkelling in the shallows.

“I was tempted to dive down but have been advised not to equalise for a while,” he said from Hole-in-the-Wall in the Eastern Cape.

“Seeing the fish swim past was beautiful and I look forward to getting in on Monday or Sunday when the weather is better.

“I feel normal, yet so aware that God performed an absolute miracle two weeks ago, so I am careful not to push any boundaries at the moment.”

He explained that equalising was blocking one’s nose and blowing air into one’s Eustachian tubes.

“The concern is that it could go through a gap and end up in my eye sockets.”

Hallowell said it would be safe for him to go back into the depths within two months and return to two marine passions, spearfishing and scuba diving. He is an instructor in the latter.

He was also back at the pulpit last Sunday.

In the week he met with his rescuers, figuring out what happened when he ventured out of the water at Back Beach, Umkomaas, seeing only a blur around him through a blood-flooded mask. He was fascinated to hear that he emerged from the water, walking backwards, all his gear in his hand and attached to the spear was 3m of twine, 12m of rope and a buoy.

That’s what someone he knows only as Chris told him had happened as he sat Hallowell down on the sand while another Chris, Hallowell’s spearfishing companion Chris van Rensburg, ran to look for help.

“The more I hear, the more I believe that God had a plan,” said Hallowell.

“And the more I realise that so many people in Umkomaas are called Chris that if you don’t know someone’s name and call him Chris you may be right!”

The action of the two Chrises and others led to an urgent engineering exercise on the sand, using an angle grinder to cut off the sections of the tungsten spear protruding from Hallowell’s head to make it possible for him to fit in an ambulance.

The vehicle took him part of the way to Amanzimtoti, bound for Kingsway Hospital, when he was transferred into a helicopter that flew him to St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg for CAT scans.

There, maxillofacial surgeon Ciaran Lalor faced the challenge of removing the piece of tungsten that was about 5 to 10mm from Hallowell’s left eye and about 1cm from his brain.

“This incident was unique. I had never seen anything like it,” Lalor told the Independent on Saturday.

“However, the only aspect of it that needed some thought was the barb on the shaft. I confirmed on the CAT scan and with Connie that it was going in the direction of entry into the body so that the spear should be removed in the same direction.”

Lalor said one blessing was that the spear had two ends visible, allowing him to hold one end with a vice grip and hammer the other end through and out, unlike knife blades that may be more difficult to remove because one end is buried.

“The fact that it was tungsten didn’t matter because I didn’t have to cut it to get it out. It came out in one piece. The fishermen on the beach who cut it shorter with an angle grinder helped a lot because I didn’t have to deal with much length.”

Lalor said that when he first saw Hallowell, he reassured him that the injury didn’t seem too serious because he could open his mouth well.

“This would indicate that his facial musculature was working well. Also, the trauma surgeon at St Anne’s Hospital, Professor Damian Clarke, had assessed him properly before I got there. So I didn’t feel that the procedure would be too difficult.

“I understand that the fishermen on the beach first tried to saw the spear to a shorter length, but this was too painful for Connie so they then got an electricity line onto the beach and used the angle grinder. This was a big help to all of us.

“There was no big urgency to do the operation quickly, but for Connie’s piece of mind I think it was best to get it sorted out promptly.”

Lalor went on to say that “the big clincher for us in all these types of injuries” is the imaging from CAT scans.

“The radiology practice at St Anne’s has sophisticated X-ray equipment which allowed me to see the injury clearly and have the confidence to sort out the problem quickly.”

Meanwhile, Hallowell said the numbness on his face was slowly disappearing and he battled to sleep on his left-hand side.

But things are smoothing out on all fronts, including a local well-wisher who gave him a new spear gun and wetsuit.

“I was so excited with my brand new spear gun,” he texted from Hole-in-the-Wall.