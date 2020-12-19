Special Christmas

Parishioners craft teddies during lockdown for less fortunate children

For millions of Christians, Christmas is a special time, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. This celebration is even more poignant after such a difficult year.

Many parishioners and friends of the 120-year-old landmark Musgrave Methodist church have spent lockdown creating hand-made teddies and soft toys to be given to underprivileged children over the festive season. Nearly 500 toys have been used to decorate the tree and around the church.

Because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the church’s Christmas services this year will be online only. The church building will not be open at all until the new year.

Festive season services can be found on You Tube – search for Musgrave Methodist Church. All are welcome!

