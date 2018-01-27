COMMON BITER: The sac spider, above, is responsible for most spider bites in South Africa.

DURBAN - Bites, believed to be from sac spiders, have created a stir in the Upper Highway area in recent months. Tim Short said his doctor believed a hugely swollen big toe was the result of a bite when he felt a twinge as he put on his flip-flops after a shower.





“My foot ended up the size of a rugby ball and the pain was unbelievable,” he told The Independent on Saturday.





He said the doctor gave him a local anaesthetic and removed pus that had collected, and that it took him nine weeks to recover, with one week spent on crutches.





His friend, Ian Winch, who also lives in the Upper Highway area, experienced similar symptoms after arriving in Britain on holiday.





“Doctors there had never seen anything like it,” he said, suggesting it may have been the work of a spider that stowed away in his luggage. I told the doctor to just give me the strongest antibiotic he had. In 10 days it came down, but it was very sore.”





A Hillcrest grandmother, who did not wish to be named, spoke of how her 7-year-old granddaughter who was visiting just before Christmas ended up with multiple bite marks after playing outside.





“At first we thought it was just mosquitoes, but then the marks got bigger and bigger, and two days later she came down with a temperature.” By then the marks had developed into puss-filled sores with little black heads.





Like the other bite victims, the young girl was in extreme pain and was prescribed a course of antibiotics. Again, a doctor suspected spiders, while her grandmother suspected she may have rolled on to a nest of spiders.





“The bites were all concentrated on her knee and her foot,” she said.





University of KwaZulu-Natal entomologist Terence Olckers said the sac spider was responsible for 80% to 90% of bites in the country.





“Unlike the button spider, you don’t feel the sac spider’s bite. People often get bitten in bed,” he said. “People may see them on their walls where they retreat into their little sacs. If you brush up against them you can get bitten.” He added that the sac spider gave out cytotoxic, or cell-destroying, venom. However, their bites were not life-threatening.





The more lethal button spider, on the other hand, has a neurotoxic venom, which attacks the nervous system.





“You feel it with a sharp pain, but unlike the sac spider there is no cell damage and only a little swelling.” Though potentially fatal, there have been “almost no fatalities in years”.





The less dangerous brown button spider occurs in KZN, while the more dangerous black species lives in the Western Cape. Anyone bitten should immediately consult a doctor.





THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY