Spilling the tea over a cup of Laager Rooibos

And as part of his initiation, he was invited to the offices of Joekels, the umbrella company of Laager Rooibos, where he was introduced to the art of tea tasting by master blender and Joekels co-director Jonathan Kelsey.

Durban - African entrepreneur, philanthropist, radio presenter and media personality Mohale Motaung is to become a brand ambassador for household tea brand Laager Rooibos.

Motaung was blown away by the ritual of tea tasting, as well as the wealth of information that Kelsey shared on the different varieties of teas, and how they are grown and manufactured.

Being a passionate rooibos tea lover, Motaung was also a great student. He soon perfected his tea tasting schlurp – the drawing of the liquid to the back of the palate to engage all the senses.

The Laager Rooibos brand is accredited by the Heart & Stroke foundation of South Africa.