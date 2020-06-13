Spinning for a good cause

Durban - An old KwaZulu-Natal school and a relatively new one have rolled up their sleeves to help small initiatives for the needy during the lockdown. In Morningside, insurance broker Colleen Trollip is getting herself ready to start a seven-hour spinning session on Tuesday to raise funds for the Siyabambisana Hermannsburg outreach programme linked to Hermanns- burg School, founded in 1854, near Greytown. And in Durban North, the matrics at the 21-year-old Oakridge College spent level 4 of the lockdown creating a video to raise funds for a feeding project, also in the Midlands. Trollip took up spinning just before the lockdown. Her neighbours moved house and left their spinning machine with her because they couldn’t take it with them.

She said she used it to keep herself from “going insane” during the lockdown.

Now, she has completed the equivalent of the Amashova event she pulled out of last year because of the heat and, on Tuesday, she hopes to clock between 140 and 200km while pedalling at a speed of 20 to 30km/* .

All set for Tuesday, Colleen Trollip spins at her Morningside home in preparation to raise money for an outreach project linked to Hermannsburg School. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA

Hermannsburg headmaster Trevor Harbottle said the outreach project supported people who had suffered because of unemployment or income cuts caused by the lockdown.

“To date we are feeding 140 families each week, a number which has grown steadily since we began this project in April. One hundred percent of funds raised goes towards food for our project as Hermannsburg School; the Hermannsburg Foundation and the Northeastern Evangelical Lutheran Church in SA Peter- Paul congregation in Hermannsburg provide the infrastructure and administration to support the project.

“As a community we are appreciative of Colleen for her commitment to Siyabambisana, and thankful to all those sponsors who have contributed to help feed those in need.

“She has attended our aQuellé Mudman and DustBuster events in past years, showing her support for fitness and for our school community,” he said

Earlier this year, past pupil, entrepreneur Zula Mkumla bought Hermanns- burg School, which he said gave him one of his greatest experiences while on a scholarship there.

Meanwhile, Grade 11s at Oakridge have identified Dudu Memela, who cooks food for about 80 children every day, in Mbizinbelwe village, near Gingindlovu as “a hero of the pandemic”.

Memela said this week that she had run out of money for food and gas, and had been in meetings with donors.

Oakridge spokesperson, Tamlyn Collins, said: “These children are either raised by their grandparents or are from child-headed homes, and as such they have no income and no means to buy food. For most, this is their only meal for the day.”

The Grade 11s have compiled a video to raise funds as one of their remote learning projects.

One of them, Morgan Coutts, said that early in the lockdown, a family on a roadside had made a huge impression on him.

“A mother of two young children, who looked to be around 4 and 7 years old, sat helplessly with nothing to their name. No money, no food, tattered clothing and broken spirits,” Morgan said.

“It has shocked me to see that since the pandemic began, the number of families that have no income, no home or no facilities has increased substantially innocent people are forced to defy (lockdown) regulations just to feed their families.”

Kiash Maistry said the fundraiser “essential”.

“Many households do not have access to any government-issued food parcels or grants. It is our duty to help others if and where we can. If we don’t, why are we here? Putting this fundraiser together was a privilege and gives us a sense of responsibility. I feel that I am able to do something, and make some kind of difference in my community.”

Aqeelah Abdullah said that as a young lady with a big heart, she felt she should do more to help change lives.

“This has opened a new world to me because this is now my time to make a change in someone else’s life.”