Splashy Fen tickets for sale online next week

Durban - Make a note. Set an alarm. Make sure you don’t miss out on next year’s Splashy Fen Music Festival. The 2023 edition is set to be another all-encompassing experience. Tickets for the annual music festival go on sale on October 18 for all Otter Club Members. These are the people who bought tickets or had them transferred into their name for the 2022 event. These tickets will be available at the exclusive rate of R1 150 until October 27; thereafter, early bird tickets will go on sale to everyone for R1 290 until January 9. Tickets bought after this date will sell for R1 470. All Splashy Fen tickets include access to the entire festival site for the whole festival.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ticket holders will get four nights of camping with hot showers, serviced toilets, running water, phone charging stations and a spoilt-for-choice selection of music, activities and performance art to enjoy. The popular Silent Disco returns, as does the vibrant Electric Boma Stage. Festival goers can browse the racks of over 45 craft stalls and savour the selection of food vendors. Belly dancing, drumming and didgeridoo sessions will excite, while trail running, yoga practices and river swimming will energise, and a new array of cirque performances and Splashy light and video spectacles will entertain. Over 300 musicians are lined up for the Easter long weekend next year, April 6-10. In addition to some of the best local music talent, a number of international acts will be visiting.

“It’s a seriously great feeling, not having to consider what level of restrictions we may be on, or how many people we’re allowed through the gates come Easter next year,” says Stu Berry, Splashy Fen Music Festival Director. “We’re focusing a lot less on the limitations of the past few years and a lot more on how we can add value, spark joy and bring the best experience to our fans, new and old. Our goal is to fill Splashy 2023 with all the creativity, love and feelings of togetherness that we all need, and which we have been missing for so long now.” Tickets are limited to 6 000. For more information on ticket and accommodation options, see www.splashyfen.co.za. The Independent on Saturday