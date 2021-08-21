Spring so close, yet so far away

SPRING is around the corner but budding vegetable gardener Mark Kritzinger fears he won’t be able to get planting if his application to eThekwini to use the municipal vacant land behind his house is not approved. He applied to the city in May but has had no response.

Kritzinger said his association with the 30m x 100m plot, next door to Tesoriere Swimming Pool in Umbilo, goes back about 15 years. During that time, he has kept keys for the gate and supplemented municipal efforts to clear it of bush to help ward off crime in the area. “I tried to lease it, even buy it, many years ago and was told it ‘may be developed’,” he told the Independent on Saturday. He once tried growing vegetables there, only to have them annihilated by monkeys.

“I want to put up some monkey-proof structures but if I do that, I shall need to have an arrangement in place.” Kritzinger said that over the years he and his neighbours had repaired the gate and fence when they had broken and installed razor wire on top of them. “Criminals hop into the plot and, when there is lots of vegetation, they creep behind it and have tried to burgle me and my neighbours.”

He said he had liaised with city officials before making his application and been led to believe that his application was in order. “Now, all it should need is a signature,” said Kritzinger. “How difficult is that?” The plot also houses an electrical sub-station.

He and his daughter, Cyndi, are a well-known musical duo, hard hit by Covid regulations. “Earlier this month, we had our first gig in two years cancelled because of the weather.” eThekwini Municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela said that when an application was received for an Adopt a Spot, it was submitted to Parks and Recreation for assessment and approval.