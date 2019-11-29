The Independent on Saturday has nominated Rugby World Cup players, captain Siya Kolisi, veteran prop Tendai “Beast" Mtawarira and world cup try scorer, Makazole Mapimpi as our South African sporting stars for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, as well as our wild card nomination for Durban based swimming champ, Erin Gallagher

Nominations opened this week for the 20th anniversary of the prestigious global awards with world media being requested to make submissions.

The awards cover 18 sports with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (football), Rafael Nadal (tennis), Lewis Hamilton (motor racing) and Marc Marquez (motor cycling) often in the nomination line-up.

This week, Chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy and former All Blacks rugby captain Sean Fitzpatrick confirmed the 2020 Awards ceremony to celebrate the best of 2019 sport achievements would be held in Berlin on February 17.

“Berlin is the perfect host for our landmark 2020 Awards, reflecting our belief that ‘Sport Unites Us’. Inspired by the words of our founding patron, Nelson Mandela who said at the very first awards – 'Sport has the power to change the world... to unite in a way that little else does',” said Fitzpatrick.

First up was the Team of the Year Award with the obvious nomination being for the Springboks who brought Rugby World Cup glory back to South Africa after a resounding win over England in the final.

Led by SA’s first black captain Siya Kolisi, the Springboks beat England by a resounding 32-12 in the final to win their third Rugby World Cup, a feat only matched by the All Blacks. It was a massively symbolic win for the country which brought together all communities. Kolisi said: “We can achieve anything if we work together as one."

For Sportsman of the Year, the Independent on Saturday nominated two RWC players, captain Siya Kolisi for his role in leading the team and bringing back that winning feeling to all South Africans, while also up for nomination was Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira. He was the front row "power" player in the World Cup Final where scrumming by a rampaging SA pack saw England conceding penalties.

Mtawarira’s performance was described as “monumental” in securing victory for the Springboks.

After the match, the Bok legend announced his retirement ending a superb career which included 117 Test matches, making him the most capped prop for the Springboks, 159 appearances for a SA Vodacom Super Rugby team, as well as winning the World Cup (2019), Rugby Championship (2019), Tri-Nations 2009 a series against the British & Irish Lions (2009) and the Currie Cup (2008, 2010 and 2013).

Meanwhile for the Breakthrough Player of the Year, we nominated Bok wing and Sharks player Makazole Mapimpi, who created his own moment of break-out glory in the RWC final with his sensational try, at the same time becoming the first player in Springbok history to score a try in the Rugby World Cup final. The Springbok’s previous World Cup wins were without tries.

In a brilliant run with English defenders closing in at pace, Mapimpi chipped a perfectly weighted kick which was expertly caught by Lukhanyo Am. Without a sidewards glance and in one flowing movement, Am passed the ball back to Mapimpi who cruised over the tryline. Mapimpi ended his RWC campaign as a joint top try scorer (alongside Wales’ Josh Adams) with six tries in total and making his overall career tally 14 tries in 14 Tests.

And our tick for the Sportswoman of the Year award went to Durban based swimmer Erin Gallagher who bagged 10 medals, 8 gold and 2 silver at the All Africa Games in Morocco earlier this year, also achieving South African records in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly. Those added to the two African records she has for the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

To show support for your favourite nominee, go to Twitter #Laureus20