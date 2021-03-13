Steamed up for Dusi

2021 is the 70th anniversary of the iconic Dusi Canoe Marathon and it will be a very different race. Covid-19 regulations mean no spectators, no registration or prize giving, no social events this year.

However the Umgeni Steam Railway has trips over the Dusi weekend: Sat 20 March @ 12.30am and Sunday 21 March @ 8.30am and 12.30pm departing from and returning to Stokers Arms in Kloof with a stop at Inchanga Station which hosts the community market.

Ready for next week are, back from left, Debbie Lewis (competing in her 19th Dusi this year); chief engineer and Umgeni Steam Railway train driver, Simon Anderson, defending champ (K2) Khumbulani Nzimande (competing in his seventh race); and in front, Sawenkosi Mtono (competing in his sixth race this year); and veteran paddler and former Dusi K2 winner, Thulani Mbanjwa (competing in his 21st Dusi).

The Valley of 1000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation members are offering a range of special activities and deals during the race is taking place. Visit The Valley of a 1000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation website at https://www.1000hillstourism.co.za/ or book your spot on the train at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/.

The Independent on Saturday