Former Springbok rugby great Stefan Terblanche is training for the world’s biggest expedition type adventure event, GODZone 2018.

Held in New Zealand from March 1-10, Terblanche, 42, is part of Team Merrell (also known as the Merrell Adventure Addicts), South Africa’s leading Adventure Racing team.

Team Merrell has competed in this event and is currently ranked in GODZone’s Top 10, but it will be a first for the rugby icon.

Over 100 teams compete annually in a 450km non-stop, expedition style adventure race crossing challenging and often inaccessible terrain. This year sees competitors traverse the Southern Alps in Fiordland across snow capped mountains and lakes as they mountain bike, climb, kayak and trek in the cold and wet.

Terblanche may have retired from professional rugby but has competed in the likes of the Absa Cape Epic, Ironman 70.3, Sani2Sea and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. In addition, he is committed to his role as South African Rugby Legends Association CEO and the VUKA rugby development programme.

He says: “Right now I am most afraid of the wet and cold. It’s going to be incredibly tough but I have learnt in my career that you are as strong as your team, and with a team like this by my side, I know we can do it and make South Africa proud.”

Terblanche has been in regular training with his four teammates. “This is going to be tougher than taking on the All Blacks," he said.

Gavin Varejes, SARLA President, said . “This event takes sport and endurance to a very different level but we have absolute faith in Stefan’s abilities and wish him the best of luck. We will be following both his and the Merrell Team’s progress, supporting him all the way.”

Follow Stefan Terblanche and Team Merrill’s progress at www.advaddicts.com