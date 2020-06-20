Stepping in to assist lonely gogo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Life has been kinder to the Sydenham nonagenarian since neighbours started feeding her in her dingy flat where she had been living in squalor since the departure of her two daughters in February, as reported by the Independent on Saturday several weeks ago. Geslina Langeni is now in an old age facility and Sydenham’s volunteer community has come to the party to clean and renovate her flat. But one thing the 93-year-old woman is not yet aware of is that one of her daughters, who routinely would fetch her pension money, is dead. “She speaks of her two daughters being in hospital and that they will be returning soon,” said Easlin Young, convener of the Ward 31 portfolio committee for youth, gender and vulnerable persons. Her surviving daughter is in King George V Hospital, suffering from mental health issues.

Meanwhile, as shelves go up and windows replace cardboard that had been placed to keep the wind out of the seventh-floor flat, Langeni has been living in the Abalindi old age facility, near Inanda, where the Department of Social Development placed her after an article about her plight in the Independent on Saturday.

In between the move from her flat to Abalindi, she was provided rent-free accommodation by community leader and former politician, Cyril George.

Now, the volunteers are fixing up her flat so that returning there could be an option, pending professionally made decisions about her mental health and her capacity to stay there with a caregiver, said Young.

“They had to remove all the furniture. It was that bad. They (volunteers) have been scraping the walls and painting.”

Others have donated bits of furniture and more is needed.

Young said Langeni was “very sentimental about her flat”.

“That's her place of peace, refuge and comfort.

“The question needs to be asked: how much do we want to disrupt the life of a 93-year-old?”