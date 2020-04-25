Still a Skabenga in lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - What has happened to Durban’s famed feline Skabenga during lockdown? There’s no such thing as kennels for the cat who has his own Facebook page. He’s still living a life of five-star luxury in uMhlanga’s Oyster Box Hotel, and even has his own carer locked down with him. The Independent on Saturday spoke to Johan van Loggerenberg, the man who volunteered to look after “our furry prince”. Van Loggerenberg said there were about 20 staff locked down in the plush hotel to keep everything spick and span. “There are a number from each department here to maintain everything so that when we get the go-ahead, we’re ready to open.” As we’re talking on the phone, the maintenance team is busy testing the hotel’s fire alarms.

“Skabenga is sitting right next to me now,” Van Loggerenberg said. “In the beginning he was very unsure about the situation, but over time he has come to us. We’ve given him tons of affection and love and made sure he’s not alone during the day. And we’ve given him a lot of catnip as well.”

Lockdown has shown the famously aloof cat does require attention.

“When the guests were here he had abundant affection, but he didn’t appreciate it,” said Van Loggerenberg. “Now that the guests have left, he’s missing that attention. He’s looking for love and miaowing at night. He’s always sitting where the guests would find him in the lobby, hoping someone will walk past.”

Besides the catnip, Durban’s famed feline is on a strict diet. “He has a special meal plan recommended by a vet and is fed once a day. We don’t want him to become Garfield, but everything is eaten,” Van Loggerenberg said.

Pietemaritzburg-based Van Loggerenberg has worked in the hotel’s banqueting department for four years, “mainly planning special events and helping with the restaurants”. Asked what it is like to be locked down in a five-star hotel, he said it was a “true eye-opener”.

“It’s nice to get to see what the guests receive and appreciate the facilities and how they can be fixed and improved for the better - now when I’m organising functions I can really tell guests what the experience is like.

“We keep ourselves busy and at night we keep things interesting with things like games nights, so we’re not sitting alone wondering what’s happening at home.”

He says the hotel is ready to open as soon as it gets the go-ahead. “We’ll hit the ground running. We’ve fixed things and everything is clean and fresh and polished. We can’t wait.”

Van Loggerenberg says there’s a huge demand to see Skabenga. “I’ve had emails from concerned guests and a lot of volunteering to take him off my hands.”

Van Loggerenberg has even written a diary for his special guest.

It reads:

“Breakfast is my highest priority, I position myself in the lobby and start morning miaows until my new servant, Johan, arrives - he depends on these wake-up calls. While he prepares my feast, I make sure to wind between his legs and miaow every step of the way. I’m never disappointed in the service provided.

“After that, I walk around the hotel ensuring everyone gets the opportunity to call my name and scratch my back. While my loyal fans usually get this privilege, I’ve temporarily recruited a few servants to fulfil this need while my admirers stay safe at home.

“Post lunch the challenge is finding the perfect place to nap.

“Being well rested and ready for a night of adventure, I stop at my scratch-pad for a quick fix of catnip before embarking on a journey around the quiet hotel.

“You know what they say; ‘because the mice are always away, Skabenga can always play’.”