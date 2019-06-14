Mbalenhle Cele was stabbed to death by her taxi driver lover 10 days ago at her home in front of her family, but police in KZN are still yet to make an arrest. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal police said they were still searching for an Inanda taxi driver who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her family, in Inanda, north of Durban, last week.



The suspect allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Mbalenhle Cele to death in her bedroom at her Inanda home. He has not been seen since.





KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Friday there were still no arrests in the case. “No arrest has been made and the case is still under investigation,” she said.





It is not clear why police have been unable to find the suspect whose face has been widely circulated on social media by Cele’s cousin, Sthe Nyanda.





“This guy is somewhere at someone’s house hiding! Who protects a Murderer? Please please please who ever you are, do the right thing, that person is a monster, please send him to the cops,” she wrote on Facebook earlier this week.









Cele’s mother, Nonhlanhla, had told the Daily News earlier this week that the family was struggling to cope with Mbalenhle’s death. Nyanda on the other hand, said she had been aware of the troubled relationship between Mbalenhle and the suspect and recalled that she had been planning to give her an escape route to Johannesburg.





“I told her all she needed was money so she can come here to Johannesburg and get some fresh air. I was very shocked when I got the call on Wednesday that she was dead,” she told the Daily News.



