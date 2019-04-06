UKZN Bachelor of Arts Honours graduate, Germaine Cecil, explores the value of print media.

Durban - Research by a UKZN Honours graduate, Germaine Cecil, has shown that despite the world moving into the digital age, there is still space for print media. Cecil, who works for a print procurement company, said she researched the relevance of print. This included point of sale advertising in stores, marketing and the print media industry. Her findings revealed a spike in electronic media, but “retail solutions always call for print media as a primary source of marketing”.

Her research included a random sampling where consumers in stores indicated they preferred a print banner to a digital screen.

“The research showed customers had a better response to an actual physical banner or sign in front of them as opposed to a digital sign.

“Print remains as important as it was when it first emerged in marketing stores. It draws, captivates and holds the attention of consumers within and outside the retail space. Its reach is worldwide and goes beyond language, race, age and culture. Whether it’s a banner in the window, a leaflet or a hanging mobile, there are different ways to capture attention and how it’s targeted towards customers. Print is not losing its place,” she said.

Cecil completed her undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Arts in media and linguistics in 2013, and had since been working. For her Honours degree, she studied while working.

Her family and friends gave her a lot of support and her advice for postgraduate students undertaking research projects was that “the topic chosen should be a passion because it will help when you need to find motivation”.

“It sometimes initially seems like a daunting task, but there is great reward in knowing that you’ve managed to contribute to your field.”

She would now like to pursue her Master’s degree.

Her advice to her clients is to have a mixed media offering, including the best of digital and print.