A joint operation off the South Coast led to an old man being rescued after he was stung by a sting ray.

Durban - A septuagenarian who suffered paralysis after being stung by a blue stingray while paddle-skiing off the South Coast is back home and well after receiving treatment in hospital, the National Sea Rescue Institute has said. According to spokesman Craig Lambinon, a joint operation involving the NSRI, police and the Med-Evac ambulance services responded a report of a 72-year-old man found 600 metres off the Mpenjati River Mouth.

“He was reported to have been stung by a Blue Stingray while fishing and his arm suffered paralysis and pain and he was unable to paddle,” said Lambinon.

“We rescued him onto our sea rescue craft and brought him to the Glenmore Ski-Boat Club where Police Search and Rescue and Med-Evac paramedics were standing-by and he was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital by Med-Evac ambulance in a stable condition.”

uShaka Sea World aquarium curator Simon Chater said that, when they are caught, stingrays can be “tricky to handle with the tail flicking around”.

“I am impressed that someone that age is still paddle-skiing and has survived the sting.”

Chater said there were various species of stingrays that were various sizes off the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

“They do pack a punch if they are fiddled with. They have a serrated barb with toxic mucus.”

People wading in lagoons sometimes stand on those that bury themselves in the sand, he added.

He said that people constantly encounter them while fishing and that they were not endangered.

“They are, in fact, fairly common.”



