Durban - Stacy Grundy (Burness) has found her missing bagpipes. Grundy expressed her excitement about getting her bagpipes back and said the man who returned them had renewed her faith in humanity. Grundy, whose bagpipes have been missing for almost two weeks after they were stolen from her parked car, said yesterday she was overjoyed about having her bagpipes home.

She said that on Thursday night she received a call that changed the course of her week. “This gentleman sent me a message (on Thursday) night saying ‘I think I found your bagpipes.' I said ‘really?’ and he said ‘yes’. He then sent me a picture of the bagpipes. Stacy Grundy (Burness) is reunited with her bagpipes ‒ and has her faith in humaity restored. l SUPPLIED “He said two guys approached him and asked him to buy the bagpipes, because they needed to buy food for their kids. This happened somewhere in Morningside. So he did and he paid R300 for them. His friend showed him the article in the Independent on Saturday. He then called me,” she said.She said they arranged to meet at McDonald’s yesterday (Friday) morning. “I asked my friend Len Coetzee, who is a certified fraud examiner, to come with me because I didn’t want to go alone, and I really appreciate that. I am really grateful to him for helping me. We met at McDonald’s in the morning.

“The gentleman came in at 9.30am and when I saw my pipes I knew straight away that they were mine. This guy and I went on to write a statement,” she said. “The gentleman who found my bagpipes restored my faith in humanity. He didn’t even ask for the reward, and wouldn’t take the R300 back. He said he was just glad that he could return them to me. I can’t believe it,” she said. “I just want to thank every single person in Durban who sent in messages of hope and sympathy. It was on social media and so many people commented and saw my devastation. I just want to thank them as well,” she said.