Young people in Kwa-Zulu Natal have stood up to show their solidarity against gender-based violence (GBV).

This as there were reports of three more victims in the Cape on Friday, while Pinetown father, Sibusiso Mpungose who stands accused of killing his three small children and teen step-daughter this week, also appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

The latest attacks in Cape Town included a first year nurse from Tygerberg Hospital who was abducted and sexually assaulted in Tuesday night, meanwhile in Khayelitsha another woman was kidnapped from her home and severely beaten by a gang. She later died in hospital. The third report was in Gugulethu, when according to police, the broken and battered body of a women in her thirties was dumped by the roadside earlier this week.

The week started with public outrage over the brutal rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana in a post office, with the issue of gender based violence gathering massive momentum as it trended on social media throughout the week.

At Lyndhurst Primary School, New Germany, where two of the Mpungose children attended, parents lined up outside in the cold and wet on Friday morning to show their support to stop violence against women and children.

Also not deterred by the rain, pupils and staff at Wykeham Collegiate in Pietermaritzburg wore black, as well as lining up, arms linked at the school gate in silent protest. The heads of school held a moments silence for victims followed by an open discussion to build awareness among the girls.

Meanwhile on social media, Maritzburg College posted a challenge to all other schools, “As the future men of this country, we are taking a stand against gender based violence. We issue a challenge to other schools to do the same - to stand up and be heard.”

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa addressed the issue with the Cabinet appointing a task team of ministers to work with civil society to deal with gender based violence who immediately called for tough sentences against the perpetrators of violent crimes against women and children.

At today’s World Economic Forum on Africa, currently being held in Cape Town, heads of states called for “violence against women must stop now.”

On Wednesday, a huge crowd made up of primarily young people from universities and schools across Cape Town gathered outside the WEF meeting chanting struggle songs and holding posters stating “Enough is Enough, while #Am I Next and #enoughisenough trended on social media platforms.