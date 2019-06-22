Durban - “Why do they call it the Dolphin Coast?” asked journalist, foodie and author Erica Platter. “Why not the Curry Coast?” Platter was speaking at the launch of her latest book Durban Curry Up2Date, with photography by Clinton Friedman, at a function at Durban’s Elangeni Hotel on Thursday evening.

“Durban curry is for all of us,” she said. “It’s our own thing and we don’t make enough of it.”

The book, a follow-up to her highly successful Durban Curry: So Much of Flavour, which won international accolades in 2015, contains a new generation of recipes and features some of the region’s top curry cooks

“It’s not for the purist. Durban curry is evolving, it’s welcoming new influences.”

Platter aims for cross-cultural appeal. The book tells the stories and gives the recipes of some of the province’s inspirational cooks, from top fine dining chefs to home cooks, from spice merchants to local personalities. It also takes in ingredients from the budget tin fish to the grand with quail or oysters.

It features Khatija Mall, the driving force behind Gorimas Spice shop, “who started the business from the boot of her car”, said Platter. And then there’s “Bollywood star” of Indian cuisine Anand Pancholy, from Indian Summer, and Praveena Thulkanun, who sells her mutton bunnies from the Sasol garage at Salt Rock.

Also in the book, Ballito’s famed Cindy Valayadam offers a farm fresh vegetable bunny.

“At the launch of Durban Curry: So Much of Flavour there were all these ladies in their lovely saris. And one said, ‘why is this white aunty doing this book on us?’ and her friend said, ‘well she has’. And everyone has been ‘So welcoming because people know I’ll tell their stories and be true to them. And now, I’m Aunty E,” she said.

Her first book, East Coast Tables, was generated out of her anger that Durban was given so little attention on the South African food scene.

She tells the story of being at a South African wine pavilion in China.

“The food was all waterblommetjie breedie and melk tert,” she said. “I thought, where is Durban? I came home and thought I’m a journalist, I can do something about it.”

Durban Curry: So Much of Flavour followed as part of this passion for Durban and a tribute to its culture.

“No other city has a dish named after it. So a Durban curry, everybody cooks one, everybody loves one. It’s a national treasure,” she said.

The latest book’s subtitle, Up2Date, is a play on the colloquial name of the famed potato that is the staple of so many of the province’s best curries because it absorbs the flavours so well.

“It’s an old fashioned variety and the big farmers are not planting it anymore, because it’s not genetically modified. But the aunties won’t have anything else, and neither will I,” said Platter emphatically.

At her home in Shaka’s Rock, north of Durban, Platter loves to cook and keeps everything fresh, local and seasonal. Born in Simbiti, she knows the area from when it was “two beach shacks and a dirt road”.

For this edition, Erica’s husband John adds a chapter on what to drink with curry.