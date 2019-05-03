Umhlanga beaches were closed Friday after striking workers forced lifeguards to abandon their posts.

Durban - The week long strike by municipal workers has lead to the closure of Umhlanga's beaches, on the weekend that Africa's premier tourism indaba is being held showcasing the city and province to world tourism insiders. Lifeguards at the beaches have been intimidated by striking eThekwini workers who are demanding massive salary hikes commensurate with those allegedly given to MK veterans employed by the city.

The uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct said on Friday that lifeguards had been forced to abandon their posts by striking municipal workers resulting in the closure of all beaches at uMhlanga Rocks.

"This intimidation has also affected our dedicated municipal beach and ablution-block cleaners, who came to work today but have no choice but to leave," the uMhlanga UIP said in a Facebook post. "The UIP will take over as much cleaning work as they can but note that there is a lot of debris on the beach that hasn't yet been cleaned."

Heinz de Boer, DA councillor for uMhlanga said that Durban was a disaster. “I have no doubt it has been caused by political interference in the administration. And heads must roll. I remain extremely concerned about the impact on the beaches. We are dealing with people's lives,” he said.

He said the DA had warned about the impact of the strike on the Indaba. “There seemed to be no real urgency or concern from the ANC in exco on the matter. Now we have sewage everywhere, no lifeguards and trash littering beaches and roads. It's a disgrace,” he said.