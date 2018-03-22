UKZN year co-ordinator Juan Solis-Arias, left, with Thabo Cele and his model of a traditional healers' centre, along with Allin Dangers of Corobrik and Lawrence Ogunsanya, UKZN academic leader.

Durban - A University of KwaZulu-Natal architect student hopes his model for a Nguni traditional healers centre in Durban will be used as a catalyst to explore placing such a centre in the Durban CBD.

Thabo Cele, 29, of uMkhumbane, who clinched third place in the annual Corobrik Architectural Student of the Year Awards during the regional round, said while researching his thesis around this topic he found that traditional healers were misunderstood and not accommodated architecturally in a modern space.

“That was the gap I found, and through research and making the model, I tried to fuse some of the principles of their work within a structure heading for a modern look,” he said.

The regional leg was won by Yousuf Vawda with his thesis titled Memento Mori – Remember Your Death, which explored the relationship between sacred space and the memory of the dead in Christianity.

In April a national winner from the eight universities who entered the competition is expected to be announced and will walk away with R50 000.

Cele said his model, partly made of clay, was based on a cattle kraal and this made it more difficult.

He explained that he had to look at using an ellipse shape for his model so that it would fit into the architecturally square Warwick Avenue.

“The centre of the model where the water feature is, is a public gathering area. The water feature has a spiritual symbolism of rebirth and can be used for baptisms in the context of traditional healing signifying a rebirth,” he said.

Cele put the structure’s lower semi-underground consultation area there for two main reasons. He explained that one was for privacy during consultation, while the other was spiritual.

“It is also a metaphor representing the essence of traditional healing. When someone passes away, they are buried and it’s believed that’s when they join their ancestors. So as a living person going in for consultation, you descend to seek guidance from your ancestors.”

The higher levels of the structure tie in with modern architecture. “This is where I tried to merge the idea into a modern context, taking into consideration that these levels couldn’t be too high as traditional healers operate at ground level,” said Cele.

The research and putting together the model took Cele a year. “At first I couldn’t find a traditional healer who was forthcoming and who had time to help with information.

“But when I found the person through a friend training to be an inyanga, it was amazing being able to understand something that has always been there.”

He said the misconceptions that accompanied the world of traditional healing came from a lack of understanding.

“Most sangomas and healers come from rural areas and they come to the CBD to heal people. But when they get here, they have to find a way to make an income to live and that’s when you find a sangoma selling herbs, because it’s what they know,” he said.

Dirk Meyer, Corobrik’s managing director, said work in the regional round was in line with what great architectural designs should be – sustainable designs. “It requires skill and sensitivity on the part of the architect,” he said.