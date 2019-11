Student revved up for design fair









Siyabonga Bhengu, 13, Aphelele Hlongwa, 10, Lindokuhle Gumede, 24, and Njabulo Ngcobo, 18, with their toy vehicles made from recycled materials. Durban - Lindokuhle Fortune Gumede, 24, is hopeful that the KZNSA gallery’s Buzzart fair will put his name on the map. The gallery has called for artists and designers to submit work for the Buzzart Christmas Fair which opens on November 14. This year’s theme is “being green”, and focus is on organic, carbon friendly, indigenous, reworked, upcycled and recycled goods. Gumede makes toy cars and trucks using recycled materials, including cardboard, wire, and plastic. He said he always had a love for art and design, but didn’t have time to make cars - he was busy with school work or playing with other boys.

Gumede is studying to become a mechanical engineer at Midlands FET college in Pietermaritzburg, doing N1 and N2.

The idea of the cars was sparked by a lecture about electrical circuits.

Mastering how the circuits worked inspired him to make cars with lights, radios and engines, he said.

“I also needed an extra source of income in addition to the student allowance from home, and wanted to be able to create jobs for others in the future,” Gumede said.

He uses cardboard for the car bodies, wire and tape to bind them, then fits tyres, lights and engines in some.

He hires out the cars and uses them as a mobile spaza shop.

“I drive around primary schools hooting to draw kids’ attention, then they find chips, sweets and biscuits, which I then sell to them.”

