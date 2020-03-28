Students shattered as UKZN, DUT call off all grad functions

Durban - For all those who have been dreaming of walking across the stage in academic regalia this graduation season, that dream has been reduced to a nightmare because of Covid-19. A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduand, Luleka Tshibasi, 24, said being an “only child” provided her parents with just one opportunity to attend a graduation ceremony. “For them, this was going to be their greatest day and considering the situation at home and the hardships we’ve had to go through, it was their first chance to rejoice about something in a very long time,” the Umzimkhulu resident said. Last week UKZN and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) announced that graduation ceremonies for the upcoming months had been scrapped because of the national need to limit gatherings because of the virus. “All graduation ceremonies in April and May will be cancelled. The relevant university faculty officers will liaise with all graduates regarding the receipt of their individual certificates,” DUT management said in a statement.

UKZN vice-chancellor Professor Nana Poku said the institution had also cancelled all its graduation ceremonies scheduled for next month.

“We are exploring options to ensure that graduands receive their qualifications and other related documents by the end of April,” said Poku in a statement.

The ceremonies, which usually attract thousands from across the country, have been completely revoked, despite many initially hoping they would be postponed until a later date and not cancelled.

“Graduation has been a motivating factor for many of us on such a personal level as it gives us solid affirmation that we have levelled up in our academic career. Unfortunately, the class of 2020 will have to accept that graduation is not possible at this time,” said 21-year-old DUT journalism graduand, Nikashni Naidoo.

“I’ve always thought of my graduation day where I walk over to the stage and be anointed by the Dean, receiving my certificate and my mom being out there ululating and celebrating the moment with me. All that has changed now, I have been robbed of the opportunity to celebrate such a precious moment with my family and friends,” said 22-year-old Silindile Mhlongo, a BSc LES in Microbiology and Genetics graduand from UKZN.

Philile Mhlongo, a 24-year-old Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery graduand, who joined UKZN almost eight years ago, said graduation being cancelled and not postponed made her feel as though her long studies were in vain. It also led to a waste of resources, she said.

“I had already bought outfits for my parents and I. A lot of money has gone into paying for those things, money that I will not get back so my finances have been negatively affected,” said Mhlongo.

DUT senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan, said the decision to cancel graduation was made in response to President Ramaphosa’s announcement two weeks ago, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 100 people, before he announced the current 21-day lockdown.

“It takes months of planning and preparation to host the graduation ceremonies in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, so we needed to be cautious and mitigate the risk for our staff, students, graduates and guests,” said Khan.

Graduands would have to visit their universities to be privately handed their qualifications by staff.

UKZN and DUT said information on when graduands could collect their certificates would be communicated in due course.