Support for cancer patients and survivors
Durban - People with compromised immune systems seem to be more vulnerable to Covid-19.
Among them are cancer patients and survivors, and the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) is releasing important information, and providing online support, on the Cansa website and social media platforms, and through staff on call.
Chief executive Elize Joubert said: “Cancer patients and survivors are among those at higher risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened. It’s important that we educate them on what can be done to lower their risk of contracting the virus, and on what to do if they should contract it.
“We also want them to know that they are not alone, despite the 21-day national lockdown.”
In KZN during the lockdown, patients will continue to stay at some Cansa care homes in Durban and Richards Bay. The option of public hospitals is also open to patients.
Joubert also thanked all dedicated caregivers, nurses and medical staff who selflessly continued to put patients’ needs first regardless of personal risk at this time. "We would not be able to carry out our unique service delivery offering if it were not for them – we are exceptionally grateful to have such a wonderful care team,” she said.
Joubert said Cansa would continue assisting ostomy patients with orders and deliveries, which would be processed on Thursdays. Patients and survivors can mail [email protected]cansa.org.za or [email protected] or WhatsApp 078 942 9290 #CANSAstoma
For virtual support, patients can visit the Cansa website www.cansa.org.za, and online support groups [email protected] https:// www.cansa.org.za/cansas-care-support/cansas-online-support-resources/.
Alternatively patients can call the toll free line 0800 22 66 22 and send messages on the WhatsApp line on 072 197 9305 for English speakers, and 071 867 3530 for Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho and Swati speakers.The Independent on Saturday