Support for cancer patients and survivors

Durban - People with compromised immune systems seem to be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Among them are cancer patients and survivors, and the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) is releasing important information, and providing online support, on the Cansa website and social media platforms, and through staff on call.

Chief executive Elize Joubert said: “Cancer patients and survivors are among those at higher risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened. It’s important that we educate them on what can be done to lower their risk of contracting the virus, and on what to do if they should contract it.

“We also want them to know that they are not alone, despite the 21-day national lockdown.”

In KZN during the lockdown, patients will continue to stay at some Cansa care homes in Durban and Richards Bay. The option of public hospitals is also open to patients.