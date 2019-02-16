Durban teen Robbie Eddles who desperately needs a bone marrow transplant has South Africa behind him.

Durban - Last week Durbanites got behind local teen Robbie Eddles’ urgent call for help to find a bone marrow match. As the story about the 17-year-old’s third relapse from leukaemia spread on social media, his aunt, Kerry Moller from Cape Town, said yesterday the whole of the country had responded.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support. Robbie’s story just seems to have exploded and there has been a big drive in Cape Town, which has been fantastic. We are going to another fundraiser tonight and we are going to the University of Stellenbosch to do a drive tomorrow.”

She said they had even had calls from small towns such as Potgietersrus and Magaliesburg.

“It’s been quite insane this week. We are close to 9 000 new donor applications and we have just had a meeting on how to streamline the swabbing process as there is now a backlog waiting,” said Moller.

She added that Eddles had been released from hospital for three days this week.

“He had been in that hospital room for three-and-a-half weeks and it really buoyed him up to be able to be at home for a couple of days. He is back now in hospital and it’s been a tough week.”

She said Eddles wants the drive for donors to also help others who urgently need a marrow transplant.

To become a donor or to find out more visit www.sabmr.co.za or www.robbieeddles.co.za.