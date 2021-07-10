Support your SPCA on Mandela Day

The Independent on Saturday and the Sunday Tribune are asking readers to support their local SPCA this Mandela Day. With so many animals being brought into care because owners have lost jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown and simply can’t afford to keep their pets, and with donations dwindling under the pandemic, animals too are in desperate need.

The SPCA is making a special appeal for pet blankets and pet food, either for dogs or cats, which you could drop off at your local branch. Or you could help boost their fight against animal cruelty and neglect with a much-needed donation. There are branches at Durban and Coast in Springfield Park and Ballito; Kloof and Highway SPCA, Kloof; Amanzimtoti SPCA, Athlone Park; Lower South Coast SPCA in Margate, Pietermaritzburg SPCA in Scottsville, and uMngeni SPCA, in Howick. In addition there are SPCAs at Richards Bay, Empangeni, Newcastle, Dundee, Mooi River, Kokstad and Mthatha. Alternatively go to https://www.spcadbn.org.za/donate.php and make a donation. Or you can spend 67 minutes (or more) clearing out your cupboards, garden shed or garage, and donate your unwanted items to the SPCA. These can be sold in their second hand charity shops at the Sunningdale Centre, The Dog Box, Ballito, and Springfield Park.