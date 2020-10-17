The Independent On SaturdayNews
Caught napping – literally – the suspected thief sits on the floor while he waits for the long arm of the law to take him away. Picture: Supplied
Surprise! Locked in burglar caught napping

Durban - A suspected burglar was bust in a Berea mall shop after he locked himself in overnight.

The morning-after arrest was made on Thursday when the store owner opened his shop and found it had been ransacked. He checked the CCTV and he and a security guard found the suspect had somehow locked himself inside and had spent the night behind a cupboard.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a large sum of cash and other items he had collected during the night.

He was arrested and police are investigating, said Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios.

