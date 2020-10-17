Surprise! Locked in burglar caught napping

Durban - A suspected burglar was bust in a Berea mall shop after he locked himself in overnight.

The morning-after arrest was made on Thursday when the store owner opened his shop and found it had been ransacked. He checked the CCTV and he and a security guard found the suspect had somehow locked himself inside and had spent the night behind a cupboard.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a large sum of cash and other items he had collected during the night.

He was arrested and police are investigating, said Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios.

The Independent on Saturday