Durban - A swift response by the police and armed response officers averted an armed robbery at a business premises in Pinetown in the early hours of Thursday morning. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the firm’s armed response officers and police responded to the scene of the crime at around 1.30am.

“An undisclosed number of suspects targeted a business premises near the Pinetown taxi rank where they cut the lock to the door to gain entry into the building. The suspects were busy attaching explosives to a safe when an armed response officer arrived,” Mathios said.

“Police, the K9 Unit and the Durban Flying Squad were dispatched and responded swiftly causing the suspects to flee the scene empty handed. Police detectives also arrived and are investigating the incident,” he said.

Mathios commended all for their quick response.

“A quick response and strong team work averted the robbery sending the message to criminals that crime will no be tolerated. We urge all business owners and managers to be vigilant and to make sure that their security systems and CCTV surveillance cameras are in good working order. CCTV surveillance cameras are a strong deterrent and also provide the police and security firms with valuable information that can assist them with an investigation should an incident take place,” he said.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed robbers savagely stabbed a gardener in Montclair on Wednesday morning.

Mathios said the gardener managed to flag down an armed response vehicle that was patrolling the neighbourhood. The incident occurred at around 9.40am.

“Three suspects armed with knives gained entry to the property and broke into an outbuilding. They accosted the gardener who was working alone on the premises and stabbed him repeatedly. Our officers immediately stopped to assist. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and lower body,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the officers flagged down a provincial ambulance that transported him to hospital for further medical attention.

"It is unclear at this stage whether the suspects stole anything from the premises.” Mathios said.

Mathios advised home owners to brief domestic staff on security procedures and to ensure that they have access to a panic button or a remote panic button, especially when they are working at home alone.