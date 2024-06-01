Swim to save the oceans

Durban — On June 8, swimmers can contribute to ocean conservation by participating in the Breathe World Ocean Day Swim. Breathe is a non-profit organisation started by Durban endurance swimmer Sarah Ferguson to highlight plastic pollution in the oceans and to educate people from an early age about the importance of marine conservation.

All proceeds go to Breathe and the battle against ocean pollution. There are four events – 5km, 3.2km, 1.6km and 800m – starting from The Beach Club, next to the Durban Underwater Club, adjacent to uShaka, at the Point Waterfront. The uShaka Pier is the start and finish. Anyone aged 10 years or older is able to enter. Registration is at the Beach Club from 5.30am to 6.30am, with a race briefing at 6.45am. Racing is scheduled to start at 7am.