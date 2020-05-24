Swop the therapist’s couch for a toilet seat - it’s liberating

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you had asked me what I thought of online therapy sessions before the coronavirus pandemic, I would have said, “Well, I’m sure they can be helpful in certain ways - but I wouldn’t call them therapy.” What I meant was that online therapy seemed to go against the core of what I do as a therapist, which is to be present, literally and figuratively, with my patients. It’s not just the words people say or even the visual cues that therapists notice in person - the foot that shakes, the quivering lower lip, the eyes narrowing in anger. Beyond hearing and seeing, there’s the energy in the room, the being together in a shared space with no distractions, the mutual carrying of silences - all of which contribute to the patient’s experience of “feeling felt”. A colleague once said that screen-to-screen is like “doing therapy with a condom on”. But then came Covid-19, and with stay-at-home orders in place, I had no choice but to do remote sessions. I was glad I’d still be able to help my patients, but I was sceptical that these sessions could go beyond crisis management. I signed up for a platform for therapists, and when I saw the virtual waiting room feature, I laughed. What are they going to have next? I thought. An icon of a hand offering tissues?

As I expected, the first day of sessions was nothing like being in the office. In search of privacy, people were talking to me from wardrobes and cars, laundry rooms and bathrooms. Therapists are trained to “meet patients where they are”; now the phrase took on new meaning. I heard children arguing about screen time; watched cats jump over patients’ keyboards; saw spouses popping their heads in to ask a question and tried to tune out roommates talking in the background. It was the opposite of the sanctuary of the therapy room.

But by the end of the day, instead of feeling distanced from my patients, I felt closer to them. Online therapy, it turns out, provides a sense of intimacy I hadn’t anticipated.

Maybe it has to do with a levelling that takes place when we see inside each other’s homes. A therapist’s office, no matter how welcoming we make it, is still a professional space, conspicuous by the absence of anything that might reveal a clinician’s personal life. It seemed silly to try to create a spot like this in what was clearly my bedroom.

Soon I traded my ironed work blouses for comfortable T-shirts. I didn’t try to cover when the washing machine beeped, the neighbour’s dog barked or my son yelled, “Mom, are you done? It’s lunchtime!”

I felt freer with my patients, and they seemed to be freer with me. Letting go might be easier curled up on your old armchair. Therapists try to make their offices safe spaces, but the safest space might be one patients have created for themselves.

One man who conducted his sessions from his toilet seat shared that being there reminded him of his childhood, when he would escape to the bathroom when his parents fought. He said he retreats there now when he senses his wife is angry to avoid talking to her, something I may never have learned in my office.

Recently, I’ve watched patients interact with a child, partner or sibling I’ve heard about for months or years but had never seen, and an aspect of that relationship was revealed.

Machines have their limitations though. More than once I’ve been unsure if a pause in the conversation has meant that the screen froze, or if we were sharing a meaningful silence. When we emerge from lockdown, I’ll go back to in-person sessions. But I’m grateful for these remote sessions because they’ve been an illuminator and an equaliser, breaking down facades and highlighting our shared humanity. In that sense, maybe I’d call them therapy after all. - Washington Post

Gottlieb is the author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.