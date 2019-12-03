Quite a bit, according to historical European martial arts researcher Dominik Eaton, who jetted in from Switzerland this week to join the Kangaroo Zulu dancers on stage at the annual Zulu Dance Championship Final at uShaka Marine World at the weekend.
Eaton first visited Durban in June after spotting Zulu traditional dance in action on the internet. A Master’s student in social anthropology and philosophy, he said his passion is for historical European martial arts which covers fighting styles such as fencing and swordsmanship between the period 1300-1800.
“Zulu stick fighting caught my eye because some of the poses are identical to sword fighting. As you can only largely read about historical martial arts in books, whereas Zulu stick fighting is still alive, I knew I had to come to Durban to learn more,” said Eaton, adding there was growing interest in Europe and the US in historical European martial arts.
While in the city, he was directed to find the champion Kangaroo Zulu dance group who regularly perform at uShaka Marine World.