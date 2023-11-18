Tafta needs help to spread festive cheer

Durban — ’Tis the season to be jolly and The Association for the Aged (Tafta) is calling on Durban residents to spread a bit of cheer and fund an elderly person for the organisation’s Christmas lunch. Last year 1 442 elderly residents took part in the Yuletide celebrations and were treated to a three-course meal, many of them dancing and singing along to their favourite music.

Marketing co-ordinator KemmyLeigh Moodley says it’s one of the highlights the elderly look forward to: “These jolly occasions, made special with good food, festive decor, good company, music and dancing, fulfil our elders and remind them someone thought of them in the festive season.” Between November 30 and December 25, Tafta will host 17 lunches at their residences, for residents and clients of community-based programmes actioned by Tafta. The meals are prepared by Capitol Caterers and music will be provided by Tafta, the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra or DJs, depending on arrangements by the various homes.

Tafta Park resident Marcia George enjoyed last year’s event and said the food surpassed expectations so much that she didn’t want to wait another year before having such a good time again. “I was absolutely delighted with our lunch and asked for it to be repeated as ‘Christmas in July’,” she said. This year’s Christmas lunch menu has a meat or vegetarian kebab starter, roast lamb and chicken with roast potatoes and vegetables, while dessert consists of a decadent chocolate mousse with strawberries.