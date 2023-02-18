Tafta plants love for the future

Tafta commemorated 65 years of caring for older people in Durban by planting trees at several of its homes on Valentine’s Day. Daphne Bosman, who has lived in the Cambridge Gardens Complex in Morningside for seven years and who planted the lemon tree, said she loved gardening and was excited to plant the tree.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was asked to make sure that the right amount of bone meal went into the ground. The bone meal feeds the roots and gives them instant food,” she said. She loved the impact flowers had on the overall look of the residence. “I think this event was a great way to get everybody enthusiastic and get them to come out of their rooms. Near my side, there is a lovely garden and beautiful orchids, and the ladies love standing from their rooms and looking down at the flowers. I think it stops people from having negative thoughts,” said Bosman.

Celebrating 65 years years of Tafta service are, from left, Daphne Bosman, Christine Purchase, Shirley Short, Jean Minogue, Maureen Price, Sam Sarugaser, Margaret Gertsch, Des Thompson, and Charnete Fouche (area manager north-west Tafta) at the Valentine’s tree planting at Tafta Cambridge Gardens Complex in Morningside. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) East Coast Radio breakfast show host Darren Maule, who attended the event, said that in a world of turmoil, restlessness and urgency, he found calm and knowledge among the elderly citizens. “When I have time, I give it to the senior citizens of Tafta because it is only right ‒ they gave their time to this country too. Eventually, in the near future, we can have a lemon tart,” said Maule. “They are so happy, and they are attentive and generous with their time. After having conversations with the residents, I always walk away enriched and with a sense of serenity. I also love the opportunity to contribute in some way, and that is the message I try to get out there: senior citizens have among them millions of hours of expertise that we can learn from, but we aren't using them enough and getting their feelings and experience,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tafta chief executive officer Famada Shaman said they decided to do a tree-planting ceremony at each of their buildings on Valentine’s Day because they wanted to show love for the planet and leave something for future generations. “We planted lemon trees because they are quick yielding, and we can share the crop with all residents. We create a habitat where people flourish,” she said. “We want people to see Tafta as a responsive organisation that lives its purpose by providing dignity, growth and meaningful life for all elderly residents. Imagine how this world would be if all elderly people had that. That is the legacy of Tafta and inspires a world we would love to grow old in,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement